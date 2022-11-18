Alex Ovechkin scores career goal number 789 against Blues, now trails Gordie Howe by 12

How is a Washington Capitals losing a win? Well, when Alex Ovechkin scores, silly!

The Capitals Captain potted career goal number 789 against Thomas Greiss and the Blues during the second period.

It was the first goal the Capitals managed to score in the game after falling behind 3-0 in the first period.

Ovechkin was left wide open in front of the net by the Blues — a bold strategy — as Conor Sheary and Dylan Strome worked a nifty passing play near the boards. Strome hit Ovi with a pass. The Russian sniper then deked before beating Thomas Greiss over the left pad, finding the top corner of the net.

The goal was Ovechkin’s ninth of the season, but only his third 5v5 goal of the year.

Ovechkin now sits 12 goals behind Gordie Howe to tie for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list and trails record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 105.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 401st road goal which puts him one tally behind Wayne Gretzky for the most ever in NHL history.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 494th career even-strength goal.

The Capitals would go on to force overtime but lose in the shootout, 5-4.