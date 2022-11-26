Alex Ovechkin Scores Career Goal 791 In 3-0 Win Over Calgary Flames

Screen cap: NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin scored the 791st goal of his career in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames and is now just nine goals away from reaching the 800-goal plateau. He is just 11 goals away from passing Gordie Howe for second place on the All-Time List for career goals.

Ovechkin’s goal, which was his 11th of the season, came on the power play at 12:24 in the third period. It put the Caps ahead 3-0.

The goal was the 147th career power-play goal Ovechkin has scored at home, which moves him to within one goal of Teemu Selanne (148) for third-most in NHL history.

Dave Andreychuk holds the record for most power-play goals scored at home with 151. Luc Robitaille ranks second with 150. If Ovechkin scores five more power-play goals at home, he would take over sole possession of first place.

Ovechkin has now scored 390 goals at home, which ranks fifth on the all-time list. He is nine goals behind Mike Gartner (399). Wayne Gretzky has scored the most goals at home with 492.

It has been 152 games since Ovechkin reached the 700-goal threshold which occurred against the New Jersey Devils on February 22. Assuming he scores his 800th goal within the next 48 games, he will be the first player to go from 700 goals to 800 goals in less than 200 games. It took Gretzky 231 games and it took Howe 256 games.

By Diane Doyle

About Diane Doyle

Been a Caps fan since November 1975 when attending a game with my then boyfriend and now husband.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button