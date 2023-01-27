Alex Ovechkin scores 812th career goal on Wayne Gretzky’s birthday

Alex Ovechkin goth Wayne Gretzky “a gift” is The Great One’s 62nd birthday.

Set up in his office, Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season and his tenth PPG of the year.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 812th career goal.

The tally was a rare Russian Troika goal. Evgeny Kuznetsov found Ovechkin wide open in the left circle with a beautiful seam pass after a nifty exchange at the point with Dmitry Orlov. Kuznetsov got the primary assist and Orlov got the secondary apple.

Well would ya look at that 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/HzGeDFPhTW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 27, 2023

The Capitals sarcastically saluted Gretzky on their Twitter account.

The tally brings Ovechkin within 82 of Gretzky on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

That was the third career goal Ovi has scored on Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith, who is no. 131 is Ovi’s victimized goalie list.

The tally was also Ovi’s 401st home goal, tying Mike Gartner for fourth on the all-time list.

It was also Ovi’s 139th career game-opening goal which is the most of all time.