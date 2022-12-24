Alex Ovechkin scores 802nd NHL goal to pass Gordie Howe for No. 2

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passed another legend, and only The Great One is ahead of him.

He scored his 801st and 802nd goals of his NHL career against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night to tie and move past late Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for sole possession of second place on the all-time goal list.

Ovechkin is now 92 goals behind Wayne Gretzky’s 894. Ovechkin, 37, is signed for another three seasons beyond this one, giving him a good chance to set the record.

Ovechkin tied Howe at 18:22 of the first period with a snapshot from the right wing on a pretty sequence.

