Alex Ovechkin scores 791st career goal against Calgary Flames, now trails Gordie Howe by 10 on all-time goals list

Alex Ovechkin is quickly closing in on milestone goal number 800.

Ovi beat Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the short side with a shot from the left circle. The power-play goal gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead late in the third period.

It was Ovi’s 791th career goal of his career and his 11th he’s scored in the 2022-23 season. The Capitals Captain now has three goals in his last four games.

Ovechkin benefitted from some absent-minded penalty Killing by the Flames. With all four Flames on the right side of the ice, the Russian superstar was left all alone on Ovi Island. A reminder: Ovechkin has the most PPG in NHL history.

The Flames instantly regretted it.

Conor Sheary hit Ovechkin with a pass. The dish was off target, but Ovi caught the puck with his skate, kicked it to his blade, and fired a wrister that Markstrom had no chance on.

The PPG was Ovi’s 291st of his career and the 147th PPG he’s scored at home, moving within one of Teemu Selanne (148) for third-most in NHL history. Ovechkin now has five goals in 10 career games against Markstrom.

Incredibly, Ovechkin now sits 10 goals away from tying Gordie Howe on the NHL’s all-time goals list. He’s 103 behind record-holder Wayne Gretzky with three more seasons after this one is his contract.