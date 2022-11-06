Alex Ovechkin Makes NHL History With Record-Breaking Goal for Capitals

Alex Ovechkin added another outstanding feat to his future Hall of Fame hockey career.

Ovechkin notched his 787th goal with the Capitals against the Coyotes on Saturday, setting an NHL record for the most goals scored with one franchise and surpassing Hall of Famer Gordie Howe’s career total with the Red Wings.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy Winner (most valuable player) notched the record-setting goal in the second period on a power play with assists from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin’s goal to break Howe’s record comes two days after he tied the Hall of Famer’s mark in recording his sixth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 3-1 loss to Detroit.

