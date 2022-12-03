Alex Hemenway second-half shooting leads Clemson basketball past Wake

You can’t forget about Clemson 3-point shooter Alex Hemenway.

Just when you think you can ignore him, like Friday night when he was scoreless in the first half and had taken only two shots, just when you start to think Hemenway is just hanging around out there, that’s when he’s most dangerous.

Hemenway was 4-for-4 from long range after Halftime and Clemson rallied from a seven-point deficit to a 77-57 rout of Wake Forest in the ACC opener for both teams at Littlejohn Coliseum. They led the Tigers to an 8-for-12 performance on 3-pointers in the second half.

Clemson (7-2), which was picked for 11th place in the ACC, continued its encouraging start that included most recently a double-overtime win against Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Hemenway was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers in that game as well.

“When we played poised, played with some swag,” Hemenway said, “we can be damn good.”

MOST CONCERNED:Clemson football is most concerned about this UNC player in the ACC Championship game

BIG MISTAKE:One mistake Clemson football offense doesn’t want to repeat vs UNC in ACC Championship Game

BOLD PREDICTIONS:Our boldest predictions for Clemson basketball this season, including March Madness

PJ Hall led Clemson in scoring with 21 points and added eight rebounds. Hunter Tyson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Brevin Galloway scored 14, Hemenway finished with a dozen and Chase Hunter scored 11 to go with four assists.

Wake Forest (7-2) was coming off a win at Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Demon Deacons led Clemson at the half, 33-26, as the Tigers were just 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Hemenway remained patient. They shoot 40 percent on 3-pointers. They knew it would come.

“I’m always staying confident and letting the game come to me,” he said. “There’s a few that you might rush. You might get a quick trigger. But as long as I let the game come to me, my teammates always do a great job of finding me when I’m open.”

They buried a 3-pointer to put Clemson up, 57-47, and another for what was basically a knockout punch, 65-51, with less than five minutes remaining.

“Hemenway made some tough shots in the second half,” Wake Forest Coach Steve Forbes said. “I thought we were there a few times. They just made them.”

Hemenway sometimes doesn’t do a whole lot more offensively other than shoot Threes and dish out an assist here and there. He has 22 baskets on 3-pointers compared to nine two-pointers.

But that’s OK.

“We keep working with him to expand his game, to do more things,” Clemson Coach Brad Brownell said. “But that’s a powerful weapon, the 3-point shot. Not just making shots but creating space for others. It allows Chase to drive, PJ to score in the paint. Even when he’s not making shots, people still have to worry about him and guard him.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.