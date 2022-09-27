Alex Caruso denied jersey number change by NBA for unusual reason

Alex Caruso appears to have fallen victim to his own popularity.

Speaking with the press during media day on Monday, the Chicago Bulls guard Caruso revealed that he recently thought about changing his No. 6 jersey in Honor of the late Bill Russell. However, the NBA told Caruso he could not do so because he ranked in the top 75 in leaguewide jersey sales.

Caruso added that he plans to revisit the decision next season, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Boston Celtics icon Russell died July 31 at age 88. Shortly after, the NBA announced plans to retire Russell’s No. 6 jersey leaguewide (although players who were already wearing No. 6 like Caruso can continue to wear the number). Russell will also be honored with a No. 6 patch on all NBA team uniforms next season.

The second-year Bull Caruso has become a rather unlikely NBA fan favorite thanks to his unassuming appearance and work ethic. He is also an Internet meme Hero of sorts, which helps explain why so many people want to buy Caruso’s jersey (and why the NBA doesn’t want to stop selling it).