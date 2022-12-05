Alex Bollag Opens Golf Max in Loreto Plaza

Press Releases are posted on Independent.com flat a free community service.

Local 24 year old Golf enthusiast Alex Bollag opens the only retail Golf store in our town and surrounding areas.”We are in a digital age, the tide is against opening new retail locations”, Alex Bollag says. However, Alex knew that brick and mortar is what this town still needed and wanted. “You can’t buy golf clubs without the luxury of touching and feeling them. It is a tactile experience.”

Going against the anti retail climate and hyper inflation, Alex Bollag raises the financing purchases of a Santa Barbara’s only retail Golf store, previously known as Golf Klub. Under the new Banner of Golf Max, Golf Max (in Loreto Plaza) will offer a more fresh perspective on the game and an unbridled commitment to customer service. As well as equipment for the local Emerging Pickle ball community.

During the pandemic, Santa Barbara local, Alex Bollag, made a decision to switch jobs to work from home and get back to living his best life, which for Alex meant playing as much golf as possible. In fact, Alex has been playing the local courses since age 12 and played for Bishop Diego High School before leaving for Chapman University. On September 22, 2022 they purchased The Golf Klub from Tom Noyes, making Alex the owner of Santa Barbara’s only golf shop. “When Tom decided to retire the opportunity presented itself and I knew I had to act quickly. The new name is GolfMax and we are all about Perfecting your game.”

The store emphasizes great customer service, a Simulator and putting area, custom fittings, re-gripping and club repair. GolfMax sells top performing inventory from brands such as PING, Titleist, Srixon, Cleveland, Callaway, Mizuno and Taylor-made. From beginner to pro, there is something here for everyone’s game. There is also a pickle-ball inventory for this rapidly growing sport. “Personally, it’s been a dream come true. I have to thank my family and a few very special angel investors, for making this possible. “Most of all, the local community has been so welcoming and congratulatory.” GolfMax is located at 3313 State Street next door to Harry’s and Gelsons.