Alex Alexeyev tallies first NHL point on Anthony Mantha goal

Alexander Alexeyev accomplished the second biggest milestone of his NHL career, Friday. Nearly a year after making his NHL debut for the Capitals against the Detroit Red Wings (12/29/21), Alexeyev registered his first NHL point on an ugly-beautiful Anthony Mantha goal.

Alexeyev’s first point is a secondary assist and comes in his sixth career NHL game. Friday’s appearance was his fifth game of the 2022-23 season.

The Mantha goal came 5:20 into the second period and tied the game at 1. Alexeyev collected the puck off the boards and sent it over to Matt Irwin, who unleashed a shot on goal. Mantha found the rebound and unleashed a shot that pinballed off a Kraken defender’s skate and in.

TJ Oshie made sure to grab the milestone Puck and tossed it to Brock Myles for safekeeping.

Alexeyev missed the beginning of the year due to shoulder surgery. After a couple of rehab games in Hershey, Alexeyev, 23, returned to the Capitals where he had to remain or attempt to pass through waivers.

Alexeyev has gotten into games over the past few weeks due to injuries to Dmitry Orlov and Martin Fehervary. Alexeyev is in his fourth professional season in the Capitals organization.

Congratulations, Alex²!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB