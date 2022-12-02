Alessia Russo discusses backheel goal for England v Sweden at Euro 2022 on UTD Podcast

As she prepares to perform on the big stage once again, Russo revisits the summer and that night of her backheel goal against Sweden with our podcast co-hosts Helen Evans, Sam Homewood and David May.

The 23-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute with England 2-0 up and on their way to the final, there was a party atmosphere at Bramall Lane and less than 10 minutes after coming on to the pitch, she created a moment that will go down in English football folklore.

Having seen an initial effort saved, the striker produced a moment of instinctive brilliance upon retaining possession, flicking the ball past a covering defender and through the goalkeeper’s legs before it found the net.

“In the build-up to it, I had a chance first and missed the first chance, so I could have made it a lot easier for myself, if I would have just scored that,” Alessia explained when asked what she was thinking at the time of the goal.

“I just reacted and thought I’ve got to do something about that because I should have just scored an open goal basically, but the keeper saved it and it fell right back to me. As I got to the ball, I was just backwards to the goal and I don’t know what came upon me, but I just backheeled it! I’ll probably never do it again, but I was glad it was in the semi-final.”

The effort all-but sealed England’s spot in the final – which they would of course go on to triumph in against Germany – and was later named Euro 2022’s Goal of the Tournament.

The magnitude of the goal could be felt just seconds after the ball hit the back of the net too, with clips quickly going viral across social media. Alessia explains in the podcast that she didn’t quite realize the significance and the X factor of the goal straight away.

“Not at the time in the game because I didn’t see how it went in. I had no idea. I just hit it and then suddenly everyone was celebrating. It wasn’t until I watched it back,” she said on the podcast.

“I’d knock around and joke about in training with a backheel but never actually do it. I think we were just given a lot of freedom to play your own game in the Euros, which was really cool.

“I probably wouldn’t have tried it otherwise.”