AlEn USA Recalls Art of Green® Laundry Detergent Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria
Art of Green laundry detergent products
The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.
December 12, 2022
Recall Details
This recall involves Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches. The UPC codes are located on the back label near the barcode and the date codes can be found on the cap of the 100-ounce bottles or back left corner of the 33.8-ounce pouches. All products have “Art of Green” printed on the front of the label.
Product Name
UPC Codes
Date Codes
Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles
4315204860
LOT M 220315
Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles
4315204850
LOT M 220314
Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 33.8-ounce pouches
4315204874
LOT Q 220324 LOT Q 220325 LOT Q 220326 LOT Q 220328
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Art of Green laundry detergent products and contact the firm for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the UPC and date code and dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.
Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores and online at Amazon.com from April 2022 through October 2022 for between $6 and $25.
AlEn USA LLC of Houston, Texas
