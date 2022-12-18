ALEKSIC, Filip – Kelowna Obituaries

August 6, 1991 – December 12, 2022

Filip Aleksic, 31, of Kelowna, BC, died unexpectedly on December 12, 2022. He leaves behind a broken-hearted family: his beloved wife Angela; daughters Zoja and Tara; parents Zoran and Jadranka; as well as his sister Jelena; and his brother-in-law, Aleks Radojcic.

Filip was full of life, very cheerful, and an optimist. They captured everybody’s heart wherever they went. He was very friendly to everyone. Even though he wasn’t always good with names, if he met you, he could tell you exactly what happened during your interaction. And, it goes the same way towards him too, once you meet him, you will for sure remember him.

Filip was born on August 6, 1991 in Bjelovar, Croatia. The family eventually moved to Dubica, Republica Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Filip was a sports enthusiast. They started playing soccer and handball at a very young age. He was very dedicated to handball and trained so hard. Filip got an award for Best Young Sportsman from Republica Srpska when he was 16. Unfortunately, due to surgeries, he was forced to stop playing. After a few years, they eventually went back to playing handball. When he moved to Canada, he even became part of Team Alberta. They loved playing sports and could be very competitive at times. They loved Tennis and loved to watch Novak Djokovic’s matches. They started a group of parents playing different sports in Rowcliffe Park during the summer; they played volleyball and badminton. He also started ping pong matches in his shop, against people working in other businesses close to him. During the winter time, you’d find Filip skiing at Big White. He also loved to skate and had been teaching his girls to do the same.

Filip worked in one of the best restaurants in Banja Luka, where he was also a Wine Connoisseur. He found an opportunity to work in Canada and was relocated to Sherwood Park, Alberta in 2013. Filip worked as a Banquet Staff in a hotel, the same hotel where he met his wife, Angela, who at that time worked at the Front Desk. Filip eventually switched careers and found an interest in cabinet making. He worked with a few companies in Edmonton, Alberta as a Subcontractor installing cabinets. In 2020, Filip and the family moved to Kelowna, British Columbia. He worked as a subcontractor for a few companies, but decided to open his own cabinet shop.

We would like to thank everyone, family and friends who have helped (and, are still helping) the Aleksic family during these tough times. Special thanks to the Serbian Orthodox Church St. Ilija in Kelowna, Lakeshore Place Retirement Home Residents and staff, Kelowna Now, and Quest Martial Arts.

A Celebration of Life dedicated to Filip Aleksic will be held on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022, at 5:30 PM (PST), at the ST. ILIJA MISSIONARY PARISH (585 Gertsmar Road). The Church will be open to guests at 4:30 PM.

Before the celebration, on the same day, a Visitation and Viewing will be held for those who would like to pay their last respects, from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM (PST), at SPRINGFIELD FUNERAL HOME (2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC).

U satuba 24.12.2022 u 9:30 am ce se odrzati pomen (liturgija) u crkvi Svete Petke u K. Dubici u BIH.

For those who are unable to attend the Celebration of Life in person, you are welcome to join the family via Zoom.

I joined a Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/6756099218?pwd=UWZwRnhrdTdjbmdDQTh4OE85d3Vadz09

Meeting ID: 675 609 9218

Passcode: 7U0Yig

Condolences, photos, and Memories may be sent to the family by visiting his Obituary page at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com (or click the direct link, with his name in it, below)