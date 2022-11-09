Aleksej Pokusevski Off to Best Start in NBA Career

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City’s project pick to end all project picks, is off to his best start. Although the stats may not seem like it.

At 20-years-old, Pokusevski has had a rough go in the NBA thus far. He’s looked out of sorts and, at times, out of place.

But just eight games into his third NBA season, things looked to have slowed down for the Serbian 7-footer.

His stats won’t tell you the whole story: just 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 38 percent field goal and 27 percent three-point percentage. But Pokusevski has become a legitimate connector in the Thunder offense.

