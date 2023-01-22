Alejandro Zendejas’ international soccer decision is Mexico or USMNT not made yet

Alejandro Zendejas is one of the fresh new faces that will join the United States January camp in Los Angeles, California for the start of the new World Cup cycle. The USMNT will play two Friendlies during a non-FIFA-sanctioned window against Serbia (25 January) at BMO Field and Colombia (28 January) at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Zendejas to see minutes against Serbia

Now that the FIFA investigation is over, Alejandro Zendejas accepted the call up of the United States to play against Serbia and following that match he will return to Mexico to join Club América on Thursday morning. The 24-year-old already played two friendlies with El Tri in 2021, but Mexico got penalized because he was under the jurisdiction of the United States.

Zendejas never applied to FIFA for the one-time switch so now he is ready to make his debut with the USMNT against the European side on Wednesday night. Even if he plays, it is not definite that he will represent the United States at the international level, but according to interim head coach, Anthony Hudson, Zendejas wanted to be included in January’s camp post-World Cup.

“My conversation with Zendejas and Brandon Vazquez have been easy. Gregg [Berhalter] started the groundwork with a lot of these guys and as a staff we have been monitoring them and meeting them. I would love to say I did a lot of work to convince them, but both of them wanted to come and play. We wanted them here, we valued them as players, we think highly of them and this is a great opportunity for them to show what hey can do,said the American interim coach.

Alejandro Zendejas will arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday morning following his participation with Club América Saturday against Puebla. The 24-year-old is expected to talk to the media prior to his debut against Serbia and talk about his decision to accept the invitation from the United States and if he will fully commit.