Alejandro Zendejas could receive a call up to the USMNT

The United States and Mexico were considering calling up Alejandro Zendejas for the 2022 World Cup, but the Club América Winger couldn’t make a decision about the country he wants to represent at the international level. It seems that the 24-year-old has finally made up his mind after watching closely both countries at the tournament next month and he is ready to represent the USMNT.

The United States men’s national team will play two Friendlies during January and it has been reported that Alejandro Zendejas will be joining the camp. Interim head Coach Anthony Hudson will be in charge of the Squad against Serbia (January 25) and Colombia (January 28), both matches will be played in Los Angeles, California. The first one will be hosted at the Banc of California stadium and the second one at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Zendejas can make his debut with the US

These Friendlies are during a non-FIFA-sanctioned window so Hudson can only call up players from Major League Soccer, Liga MX or those who are not seeing minutes with the Clubs in Europe. This camp will be unique because it is the first one of the new World Cup cycle and it is expected that Alejandro Zendejas joins the camp and sees minutes with the USMNT jersey for the first time in his career.

According to ESPN, the Club América Winger will make his debut with the United States to put an end to the FIFA investigation into his eligibility. Zendejas has played for both countries at the youth level and made his debut with Mexico’s senior team in 2021, which sparked FIFA to investigate his case because he remains under the jurisdiction of the US.

For that reason the 24-year-old was not tied to Mexico and he is eligible to represent the USMNT in the upcoming friendlies. Alejandro Zendejas had a breakout year in 2022 with Club América scoring six goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances in both tournaments.