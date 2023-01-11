Alejandro Mata excited for opportunity with CU Buffs – BuffZone

Jackson State's Alejandro Mata before a game during the 2022 season. Mata has since announced his decision to transfer to Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Alejandro Mata)
As an eighth grader in Georgia, Alejandro Mata was in a gym class when the teacher took the students outside to play kickball.

“I get five home runs, all balls kicked over the school,” Mata told BuffZone recently as he recalled that moment. “That’s when the Coach asked me if I was ever interested in kicking (in football).”

A year later, as a freshman in high school, they began learning how to play football. And, now, he’s on his way to kick for the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I’m really excited,” the Jackson State transfer said. “That’s been a dream ever since I started football back in ninth grade. Just getting to this level and looking forward to seeing the names that came out of Colorado, such as Mason Crosby. It’s a great feeling.”

Mata parlayed his success at Buford (Ga.) High School into a Scholarship at Jackson State a year ago, where he kicked as a true freshman for the Tigers and their head coach, Deion Sanders.

After Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who now goes by “Coach Prime,” was hired as the head coach of the Buffs on Dec. 3, Mata made the decision to follow him to Boulder.

“I like to refer to him as a dad,” the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Mata said. “I think I see him as a father figure. I probably shouldn’t, but I think I do. He’s a cool man and I look up to him. My dad looks up to him.”

Mata’s journey to CU has been long and uncommon.

