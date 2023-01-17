Alejandro Garnacho rejects Manchester United’s offer as Real Madrid watch on

Alejandro Garnacho’s contract expires in June 2024, but Manchester United have already made him an offer that has been rejected by the Argentina international, according to The Independent. Real Madrid and Juventus have also shown interest in signing the exciting forward.

The United teenager has been playing a more prominent role in recent games, as was seen in the Manchester derby. Garnacho came on in the second half and revolutionized the game by providing an assist for Marcus Rashford. With him on the pitch, the Red Devils turned the game around to win 2-1 against Manchester City.

United pay Garnacho £7,000 a week and the new offer would see him earn £20,000 a week, according to The Independent. The Winger earns the second-lowest amount at the club and is ahead of only one other player, Anthony Elanga, who earns £5,500 per week. Hannibal Mejbi, who is currently on loan at Birmingham, earns almost double that with a weekly wage of £13,000.

Garnacho is making everyone take notice Argentina looking at him for March. Real Madrid very interested. They turned down United’s last contract offer but talks described as “positive”https://t.co/7xKDRwVaiW — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 17, 2023

Real Madrid interested in signing Garnacho

Real Madrid want Garnacho as part of their attacking line with Vinícius, Rodrigo and Endrick. As for Juventus, the Serie A club is looking for a star player who can lead their line in the coming years. This has just begun and we will know quite soon if he stays in Manchester or leaves for a new club.