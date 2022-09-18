Alejandro Escovedo will Headline free Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival, Oct. 2

Alejandro Escovedo — initially known as a member of the ’80s Bands Rank and File, and True Believers, and a critically acclaimed Solo artist since the early ’90s — will Headline this year’s fall edition of the biannual Hoboken Arts & Music Festival, taking place all day Oct. 2 is Washington Street in downtown Hoboken. There is no admission charge.

Other artists performing on two stages will include Freedy Johnston, Cliff Westfall, Rio the Messenger, Frankie Morales & the Mambo of the Times Orchestra, The Gentlemen of Soul, Hudson City Rats, Matt Madly, 3 Dollars and Sir Synthesis. The schedule is not available yet.

Escovedo’s last album, 2018’s The Crossing (a Collaboration with the Italian band Don Antonio), was a theme album about two young men — one from Mexico and one from Italy, and both infatuated with American culture — who immigrate to the United States. You can listen to the title track below. (The album also came out in a Spanish-language version, titled La Cruzadalast year.)

As always at this festival, Washington Street will be lined with artists and craftspeople showcasing their works, as well as food vendors and other local businesses, plus children’s activities.

For information, visit hobokennj.gov.