Alejandra Jimenez named Head Women’s Volleyball Coach

After leading the Panthers for the second half of last season, Alejandra Jimenez has officially been named the Head Volleyball Coach by Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Shook.

“This team supported and cared for me more than I could have ever dreamed in my short time at the interim coach,” said Jimenez. “I am prepared and ready to work hard for this team and program. It was always a dream to eventually become an NCAA head coach, and I am Grateful that Mark Shook and my entire Kentucky Wesleyan family believed in me and gave me this opportunity.”

Since 2020 Jimenez has been an Assistant here at Wesleyan. Along with her duties here in Owensboro, she is also a Coach at the Evansville United Volleyball Academy across the river in Indiana.

“Simply put, Lala impressed all of us and went above and beyond with her own plan, vision, and philosophy for growing our program,” stated Shook. “There was a national search done and we had a lot of interest with some really good candidates, but Lala’s experience, expertise, energy, and passion shone through in the interview process. I am excited for our student-athletes and know she will work tirelessly to take our volleyball program to the next level, in all phases, and in building the culture and success of the program within the campus and Owensboro community. The future is bright for Lala and KWC Volleyball!”

A native of Puerto Rico, Jimenez started playing volleyball at age five, where she fell in love with the sport. After an outstanding youth career, she went on to become a four-year starter at Division I Louisiana Tech, where she is currently the program’s all-time leader in career digs, digs/sets, and digs in a single match. She was a multiple time all-conference honoree and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts with a minor in Graphic Design.

What they are saying

Fernando Morales – University of Evansville Head Volleyball Coach – Alejandra has the knowledge and the personality that a coaching job requires. As a Coach working for me in EUVB, she has shown to be very responsible, both with the girls she is coaching and with the administration of the club. Her playing background gives her a great amount of experience to teach these girls not only about volleyball specifically, but also about all the processes they are going through.

Adriano de Souza – Depaul Associate Head Volleyball Coach – I’ve been coaching since 1994 and have always been successful when I had players that had characteristics such as commitment to learning, creativity, high self-esteem, loyalty, problem-solving driven, and the ability to include others to have conversations that demand growth. Alejandra possesses all these characteristics and more, and our program at LA Tech benefited greatly from having her there. I feel privileged to have coached her during her career.

Melissa Rabell – Evansville United Coach & Club Director – Lala’s Personality makes it easy for her to connect with anyone, especially her players and families accordingly as she is open to all feedback, whether positive or negative. She understands what it takes to be a successful Coach and can interact and communicate with the players in a way many people can’t. Lala will be a great asset to the Kentucky Wesleyan Volleyball Program.