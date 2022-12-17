Aledo extends record to 11 Texas high school football championships in Rout of College Station

Aledo played a couple of thrilling games in these playoffs, but no such drama was anywhere to be found Saturday in the Bearcats’ state Championship romp.

Led once again by junior running back/linebacker Davhon Keys, Aledo (14-2) cruised to a 52-14 win at AT&T Stadium over College Station (13-3) to win the Class 5A Division I state championship.

Aledo extended its own record for most Texas high school football state championships, winning its 11th on Saturday.

Keys scored two of the Bearcats’ first three touchdowns (all in the first quarter) and recovered a fumble, and by Halftime the lead had swelled to 35-0.

Aledo receiver Jalen Pope finished with over 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

(Photo by Tommy Hays)