Alderbrook Golf Course Purchase Announcement – Tillamook County Pioneer

The Alderbrook Golf Course has been a fixture in Tillamook County since it first opened in 1924 as a 9 hole course and when it closed in 2021, it created a void for the golfing community.

We are pleased to announce that Alderbrook Golf Course will be reopening on April 1 2023 for golf under new ownership. We are also excited that The Bunker Grille will also open sometime soon after February 1St.

Over the next several months the golf course will receive much-needed maintenance, which will include: Correct Drainage and irrigation leaks, care for all turf (tee boxes, greens, fairway, rough), planting new flowering trees, hydrangeas, and removing invasive plants.

Alderbrook Golf Course is a unique property that will offer quality golf, a thriving restaurant, a business meeting space, and the capacity to host larger events. Our desire is that this property will be a Gathering place for Tillamook County with activities for the whole family. We envision adding a family putting course, garden walk, multiple event venues, and course changes, including new holes and lengthening of the course.

The Bunker Grille will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which will provide the community with an affordable quality option for dining outside the home. Our goal is to provide a dining and event experience to fit the needs of the community and the property. We will bring a fine dining feel in the upstairs area and will meet a need in the community. We want the downstairs space to have both the feeling of a finer dining experience and a casual place to hang out. We will provide a menu that will satisfy all palettes at a price that won’t leave the bank account empty.

Lifetime memberships are available now. Email [email protected] if interested.

Ready to purchase an annual founding membership at a discounted price? Buy membership now.