Aldama: My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

The young Spaniard Santi Aldama is getting a more and more important role with the Memphis Grizzlies. He found himself under the spotlight during the loss on the road to the Washington Wizards 102-92, with half a hundred of his fellow countrymen rooting for him from the stands of Capital One Arena.

“This kind of support means a lot to me. I’m in a country that’s not my own, and being able to see the Canarians and other Spaniards, and being able to play against them is all I ask for,Aldama said to Marca.

His outside shooting abilities stood out during the game at the DC, as he had 75 percent from beyond the arc. He scored 15 points, along with seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal, and is averaging 9.8 points per game so far this season.

“I started as a point guard. And I always liked playing on the Perimeter the most and it’s what I am best at. But I understand that I have to improve and get a little more inside, especially when there are smaller defenders,they explained.

This season Aldama has tripled the number of minutes on the court compared to the previous one.

“My goal is to play as much as possible and win games. Against the Wizards, it wasn’t meant to be. But you have to give it your all and the results will come,” he says.

With the U18 Spanish national team, they won the gold medal at the European Championship in 2019. He’s still to debut for the seniors, who qualified for the upcoming FIBA ​​World Cup, and will have the chance to defend the title. Aldama hopes with him on the roster.

“Hopefully, I can play next summer with the National Team. I would be proud to debut with the senior team and that is my goal,Santi Aldama concluded.