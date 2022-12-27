Alcovy basketball sweeps Social Circle basketball in non-region contests

By Abbey Grace Venham

COVINGTON, Ga. — Both Social Circle and Alcovy basketball programs had strong showings Tuesday night at the Tigers’ Den. But it was the Alcovy girls and boys basketball teams reigning victorious, sweeping the Redskins.

The Lady Tigers won 58-30 while the Tigers downed Social Circle 68-55.

Alcovy’s Luv Llewellyn (0) goes up towards the basket against a Social Circle defender during a non region game on Tuesday evening.

– photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News



Lady Tigers win

One common trend that became evident in this matchup was Alcovy’s ability to penetrate deep inside Social Circle’s defense. It was that ability that allowed the Lady Tigers to Storm out to a 34-6 advantage.

The Lady Tigers were on such a roll offensively in the second quarter that a few shot clock malfunctions couldn’t get them off kilter.

After leading by eight points at the end of the first, Alcovy outscored Social Circle 23-1.

In fact, the first half ended on an exclamation 3-pointer from senior Tajah Jackson.

Coming out of the intermission, Social Circle seemed to execute on both ends of the floor more effectively. Jada Hyman and Alana Ferguson drained a few 3-pointers that drew the Lady Redskins’ deficit to 44-27 to begin the fourth.

With two minutes left in the game, Social Circle faced the shortest deficit since it trailed by eight in the first quarter. But, the Lady Tigers countered the Lady Redskins slight push with five straight shots that helped them cruise to a double-digit, non-region win.

Alcovy head Coach Justin Hunter was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Tonight, we were more consistent with our offense implementing our sets,” Hunter said. “Our man defense, we were able to apply the type of pressure that allowed us some easy bucket opportunities.”

Alcovy improves to 6-4 overall with a 2-3 record in Region 3-AAAAAA while Social Circle falls to 2-5 overall.

Tigers defeat Redskins

Although the final score was 13 points in favor of the Tigers, the game was much closer throughout.

For instance, Social Circle came out to start the game with a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. But, Alcovy Drew to within three points, trailing 31-28 at the half.

Then, the Tigers stormed out of the gate to begin the third quarter.

Halfway through the third frame, Kendarrius Spear drilled a 3-pointer to even the score at 36 apiece. Alcovy’s ability to rebound and force a few steals gave the Tigers a 40-36 advantage over the Redskins.

From there, the Tigers generated some separation.

Spear drained back-to-back Threes while others contributed some highly contested buckets to give Alcovy a 15-point lead to open the fourth.

Social Circle kept battling despite the Uphill climb, but it wasn’t enough to dig itself out of the hole.

Alcovy head Coach Mack Hardwick explained how his team was able to stretch the lead.

“We’ve been trying to get our full shooting rotation going,” Hardwick said. “Then, once they went man, we attacked with penetration and hit some Threes to help spread the floor

As a result, the Redskins dropped their third straight game falling to 5-4 overall. Meanwhile, Alcovy’s win improves its record to 4-6 overall with a 3-2 record in Region 3-AAAAAA.

Next up for both of Alcovy’s programs, the Tigers will face Manchester High School on Dec. 28. For Social Circle, it will take at Mays High School on Dec. 30.