Alcorn State Up Next for Illinois Women’s Basketball

Illinois Starters Last Game (75-40 win vs. LIU) Pos. Well. Name Htt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note (vs. LIU) G 3 Makira Cook 5-6 Jr. 14.0 4.0 1.0 6-of-9 FG, 2-of-3 3-pointers G 12 Jayla Oden 5-9 So. 2.0 1.0 5.0 2 steals, 21 minutes G 24 Adalia McKenzie 5-10 So. 12.0 7.0 3.0 4 OReb, 6-of-10 FG F 23 Brynn Shoup-Hill 6-3 So. 0.0 8.0 0.0 6 OReb, 1 steal, 21 minutes F 44 Kendall Bostic 6-2 Jr. 16.0 11.0 0.0 Career-high 16 points, double double

Head Coach Shauna Green

Career Record: 157-75 (.677), ninth year

Division I Record: 128-50 (.718), seventh year

In Season Openers: 6-3 overall, 6-1 Division I

At Illinois: 2-0, first year

Big Ten: 0-0

Series Notes vs. Alcorn State

All-Time Record: Illinois leads 2-0

Record in Champaign: Illinois leads 1-0

Streak: Won 2

Last Meeting: W, 112-28 in Champaign, Ill., on 11-17-2013

Green vs. Alcorn State: First meeting

Opening Tips

• Illinois opened its 49th season of Women’s basketball on November 9, with a 75-40 win over LIU

• The Illini have posted an all-time record of 31-18 (.633) in season openers and have won six straight openers.

• The Illini are 22-6 all-time (.786) when starting the season at State Farm Center (does not include the 2016 opener played at Parkland during SFC renovations).

• Illinois has five Returners on the 2022-23 squad, including: Jada Peebles , Jayla Oden , Geovana Lopes , Adalia McKenzie and Kendall Bostic

• Shauna Green brought in eight newcomers since being hired on March 21, 2022 – four freshmen and four transfers.

• Illinois’ transfers include: Genesis Bryant (NC State), Makira Cook (Dayton), Aicha Ndour (NW Florida State College) and Brynn Shoup-Hill . Those three programs went a combined 85-13 last season.

• Shauna Green ‘s trio of assistant coaches are no strangers to her or each other. Green, Calamity McEntire , DeAntoine Beasley and Ryan Gensler were on the Dayton Women’s Basketball staff together for four seasons from 2017-21. With those four coaches leading from the sidelines, the Flyers posted a 79-34 overall record across four seasons.

Alcorn State Story Lines

• Alcorn State enters Sunday’s Matchup with an 0-2 record, suffering road losses to Tulsa and Wichita State.

• In 2021-22, Alcorn State went 3-22 overall with a 2-16 mark in conference play.

• The Alcorn Braves’ roster for the new season welcomed seven new players to Lorman, including five junior college transfers, one graduate transfer from a Division I program and an international high school recruit.

SHAUNA GREEN’S ERA BEGINS WITH A WIN

• Illinois dominated in its regular-season opener, defeating Long Island, 75-40, in the team’s first game under head Coach Shauna Green .

• Kendall Bostic recorded the seventh double-double of her career, recording a game-high and career-best 16 points and 11 rebounds

• Twelve different players registered minutes in the 35-point win, while five Illini recorded at least 10 points.

• Bostic (16), Makira Cook (14), Genesis Bryant (13), Adalia McKenzie (12) and Aicha Ndour (10) all contributed double-digit points for Illinois.

• The Illinois defense did not allow an LIU player into double-digit scoring – the first time no opposing player scored in double figures since Nov. 25, 2011, vs. Arizona State (Arizona State 51, Illinois 50).

• Seven Illini made their debut in the Orange and Blue in the win, including: Camille Jackson , Genesis Bryant , Makira Cook , Liisa Taponen , Aicha Ndour , Brynn Shoup-Hill and Samantha Dewey .

COMPLETE GAME NOTES (PDF)