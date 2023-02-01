Alburgh man dies following fight at middle school basketball game

A 60-year-old man died following a fight at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh Tuesday night, according to police.

Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont State Police said in a press release overnight.

Police were called shortly before 7 pm to reports of a “large fight involving multiple spectators” at a game between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center, according to the release.

The game was between seventh and eighth grade boys, police said.

“The melee ended before Troopers arrived on the scene, and some participants had departed the school,” police wrote in the release.

Police said one of those individuals, identified as Giroux, was taken to the St. Albans hospital.

Giroux’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy, police wrote.

“The circumstances of his death are under active investigation,” they said.

This story will be updated.