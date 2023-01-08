Albion basketball players want Coach fired after alleged racial slurs

Albion College head men’s basketball Coach Jody May has served a multi-game suspension after players allege he used a racial slur multiple times during a practice last month.

Ten players declined to suit up for Saturday’s home game against Trine University, in large part because of inaction by the administration. Players want to continue the season without May as their head coach, according to notes kept by one upperclassmen player — notes that are endorsed by at least 16 players on the varsity roster, including those who played Saturday, multiple players told The News on Saturday. Two players confirmed the details and allegations in the notes, but did so anonymously for fear of retribution.

Albion basketball players want Coach fired after alleged racial slurs

The college is standing by May, who is undergoing sensitivity training.

“Albion College recently addressed an internal issue involving the men’s basketball team that stemmed from a practice session where our Coach disciplined a student-athlete for using a racial epithet. When players questioned the Coach about this matter after practice, the Coach repeated what the student had said when he explained the Discipline taken,” said Mary Ann Sabo, spokesperson for Albion College. “The Coach has since apologized to the team for this regrettable lapse in judgment. He has sat out several games and is undergoing sensitivity training.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button