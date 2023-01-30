Albertus Magnus is the new No. 1 in rankings

Albertus Magnus is the new No. 1 in rankings

Games played through Jan. 29

1. Albertus Magnus (12-3) — The Falcons did what no other team has been able to do this season in defeating Ketcham. They did so on Ketcham’s court and with one of their key players held scoreless. Previously: 2

2. Ketcham (15-1) — The Indians had to have exited their loss to Magnus with mixed feelings. After getting behind by 13 points in the first quarter, they pulled back to within a bucket in the fourth before finally falling by eight. The comeback was impressive. But, as good as Magnus is, Ketcham should never have been down by so much. Slow starts have been a problem and finally cost it. Previously: 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button