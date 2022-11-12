Albertus Magnus defeats MacArthur in state semis

CORTLAND – All impressive streaks are bound to break eventually, but it was how Albertus Magnus responded that proved to be even more magnificent.

The Falcons hadn’t given up a goal to a single in-state opponent in any of their previous 20 contests this season. The streak extends to 26-straight, if you go back even further to last season.

Long Island Champion MacArthur broke through and put an end to the Falcons’ streak early in Saturday’s Class A state semifinal, but the Falcons battled back into the game and eventually won, 2-1, to secure their spot in Sunday’s state Championship lineup.

“The (MacArthur) goal really put us to the test,” Albertus Magnus junior Gabby Chan said. “We had to stay positive. We had the whole rest of the game, so knowing that if we could just play our game, we’ll score.”

MacArthur started things off defensively. Albertus Magnus, which had steamrolled its postseason opponents by a combined score of 20-0, was kept in check to start.

The Generals countered and eventually found an opening, with freshman Ysabelle Perillo finding the back of the net for the game’s first goal, giving MacArthur a 1-0 lead with 17:30 left in the first half.

“It put a fire under us, we needed to get a goal and get back into this game,” Albertus Magnus senior Stephanie Koblish said. “Once we were, it just gave us more momentum.”

Chan provided the answer for the Falcons. The Columbia commit received a pass from DiPrima, and made a long-range shot that connected with the top-right corner of the net.

“It just changed the whole pace of the game,” Chan said. “I saw the goal open, I knew I had to shoot it, or else the player would close in on me, so I just got the shot off quickly.”

From there, Albertus Magnus settled in and played loose. The score remained tied through the halftime break. Both teams battled hard, and there weren’t many shots on goal for either squad throughout the match.

Albertus Magnus got a break, when DiPrima broke loose and took a hard foul in the box after colliding with MacArthur goalkeeper Lexie Thompson. She converted for the go-ahead goal, and the Falcons held firm from there.

“It was definitely chaotic,” DiPrima said. “A lot of nerves. Had to just settle myself down, especially with the goalkeeper change, wasn’t sure who was coming in. At the end of the day, just played it simple, right into the right corner and was able to score .”

What it means

Albertus Magnus Locks in a spot in Sunday’s state Championship finale. The Class A state final is scheduled for Sunday, 10:30 am, at Tompkins Cortland Community College. The Falcons will either face Defending state Champion New Hartford of Section 3, or Section 5’s Spencerport.

It’ll be Albertus Magnus’ first time in the state Finals since 1994, when he also won a Championship that year.

Player of the game

Isabel DiPrima, Albertus Magnus: The Delaware commit Assisted on the early Strike by Gabby Chan, created the series of events that led to the go-ahead penalty kick. After receiving the hard foul, she shook it off, stepped up and converted on the go-ahead penalty kick to put the Falcons in front, 2-1, late in the second half.

By the numbers

Albertus Magnus (21-1) — Gabby Chan had the game-tying goal, a Strike that hit the top-right corner from approximately 30 yards out. Aubrey Haesche had two saves.

MacArthur (14-1-2) — Ysabelle Perillo scored for the Generals. Lexie Thompson had two saves.

They said it

“It’s really just putting everything out there, because it’s our last time playing together,” Koblish said. “This team’s amazing, we love playing with the girls and we just want to give it our all.”

“It’s definitely been an experience,” DiPrima said of playing at states. “A lot of jitters, but also good nervousness. Just trying to play our game, be together as a team, and go as long as we can.”

