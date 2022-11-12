Albertus Magnus defeats MacArthur in state semis

CORTLAND – All impressive streaks are bound to break eventually, but it was how Albertus Magnus responded that proved to be even more magnificent.

The Falcons hadn’t given up a goal to a single in-state opponent in any of their previous 20 contests this season. The streak extends to 26-straight, if you go back even further to last season.

Long Island Champion MacArthur broke through and put an end to the Falcons’ streak early in Saturday’s Class A state semifinal, but the Falcons battled back into the game and eventually won, 2-1, to secure their spot in Sunday’s state Championship lineup.

“The (MacArthur) goal really put us to the test,” Albertus Magnus junior Gabby Chan said. “We had to stay positive. We had the whole rest of the game, so knowing that if we could just play our game, we’ll score.”

MacArthur started things off defensively. Albertus Magnus, which had steamrolled its postseason opponents by a combined score of 20-0, was kept in check to start.

