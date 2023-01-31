Albert Almanza, former Longhorns basketball player, dies at 86

When Albert Almanza died late Friday night at age 86, he was wearing burnt orange and white, a sign of his long-time devotion to the University of Texas.

From 1958 to 1961, the 6-foot-8 center was a star for the Longhorns basketball team. He also was the first Longhorn to play in the Olympics twice, representing Mexico in 1960 and again in 1964. In 2004, he became a member of the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. He was also a regular at Longhorn basketball and football games.

“My dad loved the university, second only to his family,” said his son, Boone, a 1988 Graduate of the UT Law School. “It provided him an opportunity to live out his Dreams of playing basketball, getting a great education and then having a business career as a Longhorn legend. He also met his bride (Helen) of 62 years on the Forty Acres, and when he passed away peacefully on Friday night, was wearing a Texas basketball shirt. We are forever Grateful for the University of Texas and the opportunity it provided my dad and our family.”

