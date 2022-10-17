Albany’s Hassan Mohsini has struck a proper balance between soccer and studies

ALBANY — Everything is adding up nicely for Albany striker Hassan Mohsini this season. The Falcons are set to begin their Section II Class AA playoff push Thursday. and the senior, a three-year standout, has delivered his finest season to date on the pitch and starred in the classroom as well.

“He’s grown in a lot of areas,” Albany Coach Dave Weiss said. “He has grown in his confidence and leadership ability. He has embraced the captain’s armband this year. He is a leader on the field. He is a leader off the field, which is good for us, and he is a leader in the Classroom too. He has a 4.0 average in school.”

“It is good to keep your schoolwork and education at a high level,” said Mohsini, who plans to major in accounting in college. “It is important to be a good student and a good athlete.”

While Mohsini’s skills as both an athlete and student should be attractive for potential college suitors, the senior first wants to help propel Albany deep into the Section II Class AA Tournament as the seventh-seeded Falcons (6-6-3 overall) begin their quest for a Championship at home Thursday evening against No. 10 seed Colonie (3-11-2).

“It has been a great season,” Mohsini said. “It is my senior year and everyone is putting in the hard work trying to win the section.”

Mohsini’s growth as a player is easily evident this fall. Beyond the incremental improvements athletes make as they grow stronger during their careers, the Falcons’ top goal scorer is now a player putting all his attributes together and producing results. He is now finishing plays he was unable to do earlier in his career.

“When he was younger, he was inconsistent,” said Weiss, who played his college soccer at the University at Albany. “Hassan has improved his technical abilities and now, as an attacking player, is an end product. He has added a level of consistency to his game that didn’t exist when he was a sophomore.”

“I have grown a lot. My attitude for the game and my mentality has changed,” Mohsini said. “I feel like I can do more now.”

Mohsini, who has fought through some nagging injuries during the season, leads Albany with 14 goals.

“He scored four on his Senior Night (against Ballston Spa), which is good,” Weiss said. “You want your goal-scorer scoring.”

“I fell in love with soccer right away. Overall, I love everything about the game: the style of play, the attitude in the game and the rules are all perfect,” Mohsini said.

Mohsini has not only proven to be a tenacious competitor and one of the top players in the Suburban Council, he has embraced and flourished in his role as captain. The Falcons have dealt with players being out due to COVID-19 and injuries. Weiss praises how well the senior has performed in his duties.

“He gets us started on the training pitch on time,” Weiss said. “He is training all the time and putting the effort in all the time himself. He is positively motivating his teammates, not yelling. Everything is all positive.”

“I feel like as a captain I have done well this year,” said Mohsini, who started playing at age 5 and never stopped. “I keep everyone accountable on the team and organized. The players help me.”





When the Falcons have been at full strength and engaged, the team has proven to be dangerous. Albany defeated No. 6 seed Christian Brothers Academy 3-2, tied both Guilderland (No. 4 AA seed) and Columbia (No. 1 A seed) and dropped a tight 2-1 decision against AA No. 3 seed Shenendehowa.

“We have to stay together. Everyone has to put in their work. We need to be a little more brave,” Mohsini said regarding the Class AA sectionals. “There is not a team we can’t beat in this section. I can see my team at a high level.”

After the season, Mohsini will focus his attention on trying to find the right fit to play college soccer. One of the schools he has been talking to is UAlbany.

“I think he wants to play at whatever level he can. His goal is to study accounting at UAlbany,” Weiss said. “He has the capacity as both a student and an athlete to play at the Collegiate level. It is really down to the exposure. It comes to a university giving him a chance. Give him a camp and bring him in for a chance to prove himself. Let him have that shot.

“He is a player that is going to improve your team and make it better because he’s a quality player. He is a great teammate.”

Mohsini believes having Weiss as not only his Coach but someone who can help him find the proper college destination is extremely beneficial.

“It is really good for me, really a great opportunity when you can talk to your Coach who played at that level. You get to learn from him,” Mohsini said. “You know and believe in him because he has been in that spot and knows what it takes to be at that level.”