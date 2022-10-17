Albany’s Hassan Mohsini has struck a proper balance between soccer and studies
ALBANY — Everything is adding up nicely for Albany striker Hassan Mohsini this season. The Falcons are set to begin their Section II Class AA playoff push Thursday. and the senior, a three-year standout, has delivered his finest season to date on the pitch and starred in the classroom as well.
“He’s grown in a lot of areas,” Albany Coach Dave Weiss said. “He has grown in his confidence and leadership ability. He has embraced the captain’s armband this year. He is a leader on the field. He is a leader off the field, which is good for us, and he is a leader in the Classroom too. He has a 4.0 average in school.”