Albany vs. UMass Lowell prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 best bets from proven model

The Albany Great Danes will look for the season sweep over the UMass Lowell River Hawks when they meet in a key America East Conference Matchup on Wednesday. The Great Danes (6-17, 1-7 AEC), who beat UMass Lowell 89-63 on Jan. 8, have lost five in a row since and are ninth in the league. The River Hawks (17-6, 5-4), who are 11-0 on their home court, have lost two in a row and three of five. UMass Lowell is fourth in the conference standings, just 1.5 games behind first-place Vermont.

Tip-off from the Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, is set for 6 pm ET. Albany leads the all-time series 13-6, but the series is tied 4-4 in games played in Lowell. The River Hawks are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Albany vs. UMass Lowell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 143.

Albany vs. UMass Lowell spread: UMass Lowell -13.5

Albany vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 143 points

Albany vs. UMass Lowell money line: Albany +700, UMass Lowell -1100

ALBY: The Over is 4-0 in the Great Danes’ last four road games

UML: The River Hawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Wednesday games

Why UMass Lowell can cover



Junior forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly helps power the River Hawks. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games, including a pair of double-doubles. They scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 98-79 win over Bryant on Jan. 22. He also scored 24 points and pulled down 11 boards in an 81-75 win over UMBC. For the season, Coulibaly averages 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds, and is connecting on 60% of his field goals.

Another bright spot for UMass Lowell has been senior guard Everette Hammond. He is averaging 12.7 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is shooting 43.2% from the floor, including a blistering 41% from 3-point range, and 80.6% from the free-throw line. He has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, and has registered one double-double this season. He scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 70-59 win at Sacred Heart on Dec. 3.

Why Albany can cover

The Great Danes have been relying on senior Gerald Drumgoole Jr. to help boost their offense during their recent slump. Drumgoole, who scored 22 points in the first matchup with the River Hawks, has reached double-digit scoring in three of the past five games, including a 29-point and seven rebound performance at NJIT. He has scored 10 or more points in 16 games, including eight where he reached 20 or more. For the season, he is averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Freshman Jonathan Beagle has also come up big for Albany. He is averaging 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in seven straight games, including a double-double in the first meeting with UMass Lowell, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

