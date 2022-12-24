Albany girls off to hot start in predistrict basketball schedule | Livingston/Tangpahoa

Playing tough games is part of the process Albany Coach Stacy Darouse uses to get her team ready for the challenges that await in District 7-3A and, eventually, the state playoffs. Winning those games is proof that the process pays dividends.

“We’ve played some good basketball and we’ve played some great teams,” Darouse said last week after her team defeated St. Joseph’s Academy, a Division I semifinalist last season, 71-43 at Albany.

“The players have responded really well, and they come ready to play every night. We’re Blessed to have the season we’re having so far, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

If the Hornets’ 16-0 start is an indicator, then they are headed for a deep playoff run. The Hornets biggest win came at the Livingston Parish tournament where they defeated Walker 47-41 in the Championship game. They also have wins over Fairview, last season’s Class B champion, and Scotlandville, another Division I semifinalist.

The undefeated start brings back memories of Albany’s 1992 team, which went 39-0 and won the third of the school’s five state championships. One of the stars of that team was Darouse, who went by her maiden name of Smith.

“It (brings back memories), but this is a different team,” Darouse said. “It’s a different time and I, personally, don’t think about that. I’m just thinking about the next game in front of me and trying to win.”

Against St. Joseph’s, Albany got the win thanks to extra effort on the boards. The Hornets shot 32.8% from the field, but out-rebounded the Redstickers 58-42. Albany’s total included 31 Offensive rebounds, and the second chances proved to be the difference.

Aubrey Hoyt (20 points), Emma Rogers (12 points) and Cayden Boudreaux (11 points) were among the leaders as eight Hornets scored in the game.

“We never know who the leading scorer is going to be until that night,” Darouse said. “Over the course of the season, we’ve had maybe four or five different leading scorers, but we’re used to playing 11 or 12 people. I think the depth plays to our strength, and sometimes we’re able to wear other teams down.”

It appears that the Hornets are just getting started.

Livingston girls shine in power rankings

Livingston Parish girls’ basketball was well-represented in the LHSAA’s nonselect power ratings released just before Christmas. Leading the way in the top two divisions were Walker and Albany. The Wildcats were top-rated in Division I while the Hornets topped the Division II ratings.

Also of note, Denham Springs came in sixth in Division I. For Division III, Springfield checked in fourth with French Settlement close behind at sixth.