Albany Barn Makes “Fusion” a Weeklong Celebration of the Arts

ALBANY, SCHENECTADY – Albany Barn Inc. has announced that the 2022 version of their FUSION “anti-gala” will be expanded into a week-long celebration of the arts, taking place at the Albany Barn, Electric City Barn, and also online. The event will take place the week of October 10-14.

Albany Barn Inc. has always been at its best when bringing dedicated, creative thinkers together under one roof (or in their case, two roofs!). But in March 2020 the world changed, bringing distance, closure, and isolation to all. But with these struggles also came opportunities for reflection, ingenuity, and a Reconnection with their mission. And now, in 2022, they are proud to report that they’ve returned to their regularly scheduled programming at full capacity, and they’re ready to celebrate all that we’ve overcome! Let’s celebrate yesterday, today, and tomorrow!

This year, in planning for a full return to their FUSION anti-gala, they were faced with a question: “How do we bring everyone together for the FUSION event we all know and love while also honoring not only our two sites but also the needs and priorities of our supporters in a post-pandemic world?”

By turning their Friday-night party into a weeklong celebration of the arts:

Monday, October 10, 2022 5PM-8:30PM: FUSION Artist Programming Showcase night (in-person, Albany Barn)

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 6PM-8PM: FUSION Make & Mingle night (in-person, Electric City Barn)

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 6PM-7:30PM: FUSION Virtual Wellness Journaling (virtual, Hosted by Electric City Barn)

Thursday, October 13, 2022 6PM-7:30PM: FUSION Virtual Fun for Families night (virtual, Hosted by Albany Barn)

Friday, October, 14, 2022 6PM-10PM: FUSION anti-gala (in person, Albany Barn)

Purchase a ticket for all five nights, or just for a single event. Even consider joining the Catalyst Committee! Catalyst Tickets include admission to all 5 nights of FUSION fun, name recognition on our website, + an opportunity to choose a gift from our Sponsor Table at Friday night’s anti-gala party in-person at Albany Barn.

