Albanian Daily News

China’s Ambassador to Albania, Zhou Ding, praised the work of the National Book and Reading Center for promoting reading in the country. China, the Diplomat asserted, will help in the publication of Albanian authors in the Chinese language through the support of joint programs.

“Yesterday I visited the National Book and Reading Center, exchanging opinions on cooperation in the field of books with the Director of the Center Mrs. Alda Bardhyli and the author Mr. Roland Tasho. I appreciate the Center’s efforts to raise People’s attention to books and reading and to promote the Albanian language and culture.

Both China and Albania have a long history and a rich and excellent treasure of literature. Cultural exchanges between the two countries have flourished in recent years. The “China-Sypria Classic Book Mutual Translation and Publishing Project Cooperation Agreement” has opened the largest publishing cooperation between the two countries so far. The Chinese Embassy in Albania is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Center to explore richer forms of cooperation, jointly promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries, as well as people-to-people ties,” said Zhou Ding.