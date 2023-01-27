Alaysia Kinlaw scores 27 points, leads AP past Chester – PA Prep Live

The offense was flowing for Academy Park and Chester Thursday night. When all was said and done, Alaysia Kinlaw had a career-high 27 points and Academy Park had a 74-61 Del Val League win.

Emani Banks posted a double-double for the Knights with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Semaji Young scored 16 points and was the primary playmaker with eight assists. Kinlaw added seven rebounds.

Imani Dorsey led Chester with 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Shyne Hall poured in 22 points for the Clippers, and Jamya Muhammad added eight.

Also in the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 66, Interboro 33 >> Xenia Gillis posted a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Patriots doubled up the Bucs at home. Ani Roscoe led all scorers with 20 points.

Erin Boyer led the Bucks with eight points, and Alaina D’Angelo added seven.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 51, Harriton 33 >> Chloe Hunold’s nine points led 10 Panthers on the score sheet. Olivia Voshell added eight points and seven rebounds, and Emily Reilly chipped in eight points for Haven.

Conestoga 45, Garnet Valley 40 >> Kylie Mulholland scored 13 points as the Jaguars charged back from an eight-point intermission deficit but couldn’t get past the Pioneers. Haylie Adamski added 11 points, and Savannah Saunders tossed in nine.

Ridley 43, Upper Darby 19 >> Peyton Berger scored all 17 of her points in the first three quarters, and the Green Raiders turned up the defense to pick up the win. Kyla Carney scored all 11 of her points after halftime. Adria Kitzinger chipped in nine points.

In nonleague action:

Springfield-Montco 58, Sacred Heart 54 >> Freshman Megan Donahue scored a career-high 14 points, but the Lions couldn’t hold a one-point lead after three quarters.

Grace Brown also set a career-best with 12 points on four made 3-pointers. Keara McCaffrey added 13 points.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Kennett 40, Sun Valley 36 >> Jaina Preuhs scored 12 points, but Sun Valley was outscored 21-11 in the second half in falling. Brielle Wright hit three 3-pointers in a 10-point outing.