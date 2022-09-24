Alasdair Gold wowed by £22m Spurs star’s goal for his country

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has enjoyed a sensational turnaround in fortunes over the past week.

Prior to last Saturday, the Spurs star hadn’t managed a single goal yet for his club this season.

However, as the old adage goes, form is temporary but class is permanent.

Come 7:30pm a week ago, Son had helped himself to a stunning hat-trick off the bench against Leicester.





And now, the £22 million man has once again impressed on the pitch, this time for South Korea.

Son’s Nation took on Costa Rica in an international friendly in Goyang.

South Korea took the lead in the 28th minute, Hwang Hee-chan coolly stroking in from 18 yards out.

However, the visitors equalized with four minutes left in the first half.

Gerson Torres’ delivery from the right fell to Jewison Bennette, who made no mistake with his close-range finish.

The Sunderland gem then put Costa Rica ahead in the 63rd minute of the match.

They slotted in from close range after Kim Seung-gyu had saved Anthony Contretas’ initial header.

South Korea were heading for defeat, but Son saved the day for his nation.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

Substitute goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira was then tasked with trying to keep out the ensuing free kick.

But the Tottenham star made no mistake with his effort.

‘Should take a direct one for Spurs once in a while’

Football.london Spurs Correspondent Alasdair Gold, taking to Twitter, praised what he saw from Son.

And he even hinted that the 30-year-old should take more opportunities from direct free kicks at Tottenham.

Another beautiful Son free-kick today just when it was needed. Just a thought, perhaps he should take a direct one for Spurs once in a while. pic.twitter.com/uG5TMTBXxI — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 23, 2022

South Korea are next in action on Tuesday, when they face Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul.