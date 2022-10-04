Alan Shearer says his Everton volley was better than Miguel Almiron’s goal

Miguel Almiron scored a stunning volley on Saturday afternoon during Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Fulham, much to the delight of Alan Shearer.

Immediately after the Strike went in, the Toon Legend reacted by tweeting ‘what a goal man’. That’s exactly how most Newcastle fans reacted to the goal.

It was an Outrageous Strike from the 28-year-old, who will do incredibly well to score a better one during the rest of his career.

Almiron played a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes, who dinked the ball over the defense and into the path of the Pacey Paraguayan. He did the rest, connecting with a sweet left-footed volley to leave Fulham stopper Bernd Leno helpless.

It was breathtaking from Almiron, and will likely be a goal of the season contender. And rightly so. What Almiron did at Craven Cottage was special.

However, Shearer does not think it is the best volley ever scored by a Newcastle player.

Shearer loves Almiron’s volley, but it wasn’t as good as his

Newcastle United’s social media team have been going into overdrive with coverage of Almiron’s goal, and Toon fans are loving it.

They have released a four minute and 19 second video of the goal, covering it from every angle recorded.

Shearer has commented on the clip, and tweeted the following:

The pass 👏🏻👏🏻 The Technique 👏🏻👏🏻 The Dip 👏🏻👏🏻 The finish 👏🏻👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/xYAGNj20Gy — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 3, 2022

He was then asked an important question – ‘You swapping that one for your volley v Everton?’

Shearer scored some outrageous goals himself for Newcastle. And arguably his best came against Everton in 2002. A long ball up the pitch was headed down by Shola Ameobi and into the path of Shearer. The number nine meets it with power and precision, thundering a volley from outside the box past a helpless Richard Wright.

It was a world class goal by a world class player, but was it better than Almiron’s? Shearer thinks so.

In response to the question on Twitter, they wrote: “Oh come on, it was good but not that good!!”

Oh come on, it was good but not that good!! 🤣🤣🤣😜😜😜 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 3, 2022

With all due respect to Almiron, Shearer is right. Saturday’s goal was good, but the Strike from 20 years ago was better.

That’s no slight on Miggy’s effort though – his was absolutely Outrageous and came out of nowhere. Given his history of scoring goals for Newcastle, it was all the more impressive.

The £21 million man now has three Premier League goals this season, and looks much more influential on the right wing. That’s a Testament to the work of Eddie Howe, who is finally getting a tune out of the smiling South American.