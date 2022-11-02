Alamosa News | Three local schools to host volleyball regionals

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its regional tournament schedules on Monday. Five schools from the San Luis Valley will compete in regional action with three of them being at home.

Both Class 3A volleyball programs will host regional tournaments.

Alamosa High School will host the Class 3A Region 5 Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Mean Moose are the fifth overall seed and they will play 32nd-seeded The Pinnacle at 9 a.m. The second match will have The Pinnacle playing 20th-seeded Peak to Peak, and Alamosa will face Peak to Peak in the third and final match.

Centauri will host the Class 3A Region 7 Tournament on Friday. The Lady Falcons enter as the seventh overall seed and they will first play Kent Denver, the 30th seed at 4 pm The following match will have Kent Denver facing 18th-seeded James Irwin. The final match will have Centauri taking on James Irwin.

Two local Class 2A volleyball teams will also be in regional tournaments.

Sanford will host the Class 2A Region 11 Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs enter as the 11th seed and they will play 26th-seeded Byers in the first match at 9 a.m. Byers will then play 14th-seeded Front Range Christian in the second match, and Sanford will play Front Range Christian in the third match.

Del Norte will be on the road on Saturday as it will travel to Lakewood for the Class 2A Region 7 Tournament. The Lady Tigers are the 18th seeded team in its first match will be against 30th-seeded Vail Mountain at approximately 12:30 pm Del Norte will then take on the host team seventh-seeded Denver Christian in the third match.

The final local volleyball team to be in regional action is Sangre de Cristo which will travel to top-seeded Merino for the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Thunderbirds will play Merino in the first match at 11 am, and they will play 16th-seeded Eads in the second match.

The 12 regional tournament Champions in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A will qualify for their respective state tournaments. In Class 1A, the eight regional champions, plus four wild cards will qualify for state.

The state tournaments will take place Nov. 10-12 at the Denver Coliseum.