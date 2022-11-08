Alamosa News | State volleyball playoff briefs

Sanford qualifies for state

SANFORD – The Sanford High School volleyball team advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament as it won the Class 2A Region 11 Tournament at the Lady Mustangs’ gym.

The Lady Mustangs first defeated Byers in three sets. Scores were not available for this match.

Sanford then defeated Front Range Christian in the regional championship. The scores were 25-20, 25-13 and 25-22.

Statistics for Sanford were unavailable for either match.

Sanford (19-6) will enter the state tournament as the 10th overall seed and it will play seventh-seeded Denver Christian at 12:30 on Thursday. Should the Lady Mustangs win they will play second-seeded Sedgwick County at 6:30 pm on Thursday. A loss will have them playing at 9:30 am on Friday.

Del Norte falls in Region 7 Championship

LAKEWOOD – The Del Norte High School volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as it split its matches at the Class 2A Region 7 Tournament at Denver Christian.

The Lady Tigers first defeated Vail Mountain. They won the first two sets 25-22 and 27-25, but the Lady Gore Rangers won the third 25-16. Del Norte won the fourth set 25-22.

Del Norte then faced Denver Christian in the regional championship. The Lady Tigers won the first match 26-24, but the Lady Thunder swept the next three by scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-23.

Statistics were unavailable for both matches.

Del Norte finished the season with 18 wins and seven losses.

Sangre de Cristo swept in Region 1 tourney

MERINO – The Sangre de Cristo volleyball team was swept at the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Thunderbirds first met top-seeded Merino and they were swept by scores of 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10. Peyton Metz led in kills with five, and Kylie Smit led in digs with 10 and assists with five.

The Lady Thunderbirds then lost to ninth-seeded Eads by scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-10. Metz again led in Kills with six. Boston Bogner led in digs with 11, followed by Presley Wilson with 10. Smit led in assists with five.

Sangre de Cristo ended the season with 10 wins and 15 losses.