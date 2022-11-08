Alamosa News | Alamosa volleyball punches ticket to state

ALAMOSA – For the second straight year, the fifth-seeded Alamosa High School volleyball team is headed to the state tournament after winning the Class 3A Region 5 Tournament Saturday at the AHS gym.

“I think we worked hard,” said Alamosa Coach Annie Mortensen. “We learned from some Mistakes early on and we were working on playing again as a team. It worked pretty well for us.”

Alamosa defeated The Pinnacle

The Lady Mean Moose took an early 2-0 lead in the first set and they raised that lead to 5-1. Alamosa eventually increased the advantage to 8-3 before the teams began exchanging sideouts.

The Lady Mean Moose led 12-6 before they ran off 11 straight points for a 23-6 lead. They then scored two of the final four points to take the set by a score of 25-8.

Alamosa again took a 2-0 lead to open the second set, and they once again extended the lead to 5-1. It then outscored the 32nd-seeded Lady Timberwolves 20-7 the rest of the way and the Lady Mean Moose won by another 25-8 decision.

Alamosa took another 2-0 lead to begin the third set. The Lady Mean Moose pushed the lead to 16-5 before The Pinnacle closed to within 16-8.

But once again, Alamosa finished strong as it went on to take the set 25-12.

Morgan Ortega led the Alamosa offense with 37 assists. Mary Macias led the hitting game with 19 kills, followed by Sydney Jackson with nine, Avery Mobbley with seven, and Charley Higham with six.

Ortega also led in service aces with five and Laci Christensen was next with three.

Peak to Peak defeated The Pinnacle

Peak to Peak, the 20th-seed, won the second match of the tournament with a four-set win over The Pinnacle,

The Lady Pumas won the first two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-16. The Lady Timberwolves won the third set 25-20, but Peak to Peak won the fourth 25-14.

Alamosa defeated Peak to Peak

The Lady Pumas started the first set strong with a 2-0 lead. The Lady Mean Moose rallied to take a 5-4 lead, but Peak to Peak came back to lead 11-9.

The rest of the first set was all Alamosa as it outscored Peak to Peak 16-2 to take a 25-13 win.

The Lady Mean Moose had a strong start to the second set as they took a 17-6 lead. The Lady Pumas, however, did not give in as they closed the deficit to 23-16.

Alamosa then scored the final two points for a 25-16 win.

The Lady Mean Moose had another strong start to the third set as they took a 10-2 lead. They eventually increased the lead to 21-7, but once again, Peak to Peak attempted another comeback as it closed to within 24-15.

A service error gave the Lady Mean Moose the set with a 25-15 win.

Ortega again led the offense this time with 34 assists. Masias and Mobbley both recorded 11 kills, followed by Christensen and Jackson both with seven.

Mobbley was the leader in aces with two.

State tournament is next

Alamosa (17-7) will head to Denver for the Class 3A State Tournament which runs from Thursday through Saturday at the Denver Coliseum.

The Lady Mean Moose enter the tournament as the fifth overall seed, and it will first face 12th-seeded Manitou Springs Thursday at 9:30 am Should they win, they will play Faith Christian at 3:30 pm on Thursday, A loss will have they play on Friday at 12:30 pm

“There’s a lot of good teams, so we have to prepare and work hard,” Mortensen said. “We have a great team in front of us.”

Centauri also qualifies for state

By winning the Class 3A Region 7 Tournament on Friday, Centauri (18-6) will also play in the state tournament.

The Lady Falcons are seeded seventh and they will play 10th-seeded Delta at 12:30 pm on Thursday. If Centauri wins, it will face second-seeded Eaton at 6:30 pm on Thursday. If the Lady Falcons lose, they will play at 9:30 am on Friday.