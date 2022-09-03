Alamosa News | Alamosa native opens aerial arts studio

From high above her classroom, Jessica Rodriguez is free.

She moves flawlessly and gracefully, instructing her eager students at the same time.

She’s confident and courageous.

The Alamosa native hopes to inspire and teach her students so that they feel free and confident as well.

Rodriguez is the owner and instructor at Momentum Aerial Arts, 2431 Main St. The studio opened Monday and teaches the skills necessary to perform the craft.

It’s an art form, Rodriguez said, that anyone can learn. It also provides a great alternative to conventional exercise.

“There is no age limit,” she said. “You are never too old or too young to learn something new. It’s important for your physical and mental health to keep learning and staying active.”

Aerial arts are various performances or exercises performed while hanging from fabric, a loop, rope, a pole or a trapeze.

Aerial yoga, pilates, Lyra (using a loop), pole and aerial silks (when an artist performs acrobatic moves from one or two pieces of fabric, or a large piece of fabric folded to make Hammock silks).

The art form is performative or can serve as exercise.

Rodriguez has performed a variety of aerial skills for the past eight years.

Her two daughters got her into the art form.

“My daughters started taking aerial skills classes at their karate school,” she said. “After watching them for months, I eventually got the guts to try it myself.”

Since then, she’s gained experience in pole, aerial silks, aerial yoga and trapeze. She has performed both trapeze and pole.

Rodriguez currently offers classes in beginning and intermediate pole, aerial yoga, pop (music) pilates, strength and conditioning as well as flexibility and mobility classes.

“I am hoping to add silks and Lyra to the mix soon,” she said.

The studio opened Monday after two weeks of long nights and hard work.

Rodriguez moved into the studio on Aug. 16 and completely remodeled the room. She took out the carpet, painted the walls, added poles and mirrors and completely transformed the space into an aerial arts gym.

“I was here until 10 or 11 every night,” she said. “I’ll be glad when I don’t have to build it up. It’ll just be the Classroom and I can focus on instructing.”

The aerial enthusiast said an instructor she met in Pueblo inspired her.

Jaqueline Santos owns and instructs at Peacock Pole Art & Bodyweight Fitness in The Steel City.

Rodriguez credits her for the push to open her own gym.

“I have watched her help countless people find Courage and confidence in themselves – myself included – through the art of expression,” Rodriguez said.

Now, Rodriguez hopes to help others in the same way.

While she’s instructed classes before, she said it was more special in her own studio.

“I have taught a couple of fitness classes in Alamosa before opening my own studio,” she said. “But hosting my first class, in my own space, was so exciting.”

She said she hopes to continue to build a place where anyone and everyone feels welcome. In addition, she wants to offer the community of Alamosa the ability to see a new form of art they may not be familiar with.

“I want Momentum Aerial Arts to provide an inclusive community for anyone who comes looking for it,” she said. “In the future, I hope to host performances for those who have learned to express themselves through aerial arts and show the community a new form of art.”

While it may seem intimidating to perform acrobatic maneuvers high off the ground, Rodriguez said anyone can learn the art form.

She said it can become very complicated, but it’s not as hard as it may look

“It takes consistent work to really develop the skills needed to do some of the more advanced moves,” she said. “It is not ‘too hard’ if you go to classes consistently.”

For more on Momentum Aerial Arts, search them on Facebook or visit vagaro.com/momentumaerialarts/classes.