Alamosa News | 16 SLV volleyball players named All-SPL

ALAMOSA – The Southern Peaks League announced its All-League volleyball team earlier this week with 16 players from the San Luis Valley being honored.

League Champion Sanford had the most selections with five and it was led by Player of the Year Alyssa Edgar, who was also placed on the first team. Other All-League Lady Mustangs include Kashley Canty also on the first team, Makenzie Reynolds on the second team, and Brooklynn Reynolds and Keylee Anderson both who were named Honorable mention.

Sanford’s Melissa Faucette was named the SPL Coach of the Year.

Del Norte was next with four selections. Kelci Madrid was first team, Abigail Rivera was second team, and Reese Brown and Kailee Gallegos were both Honorable mention.

Monte Vista had three All-League players. Alyssa Ortega was first team, Syriah Bernal was second team, and Lexi Marquez was Honorable mention.

Center and Sargent both had two selections.

For the Lady Vikings, Alexia Badachi was a first team selection, and Ciarra Piaz was Honorable mention.

The Lady Farmers’ selections included Megan Peterson on the second team, and Stephanie Johnson was Honorable Mention.

Buena Vista also had three selections, and Crested Butte and Trinidad both had one.