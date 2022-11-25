Alabama’s Title Hopes Hinge on Dethroning ACC From Atop Women’s Soccer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As great as Alabama Crimson Tide soccer has been this season, it’s still in unchartered waters.

On Friday, the Southeastern conference regular-season Champions will play the first Elite Eight match in program history after winning its first Sweet 16 match in program history. Both events occurred with Alabama being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, another first in program history.

Forward Riley Mattingly Parker (17 goals), midfielder Felicia Knox (20 assists) and goalkeeper McKinley Crone (10 shutouts) already have their names etched throughout the Alabama soccer record book. The Crimson Tide almost swept the SEC individual awards, with Wes Hart also named the league’s Coach of the year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button