Alabama’s state employees pass 2022′s charitable campaign goal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Alabama state employees have exceeded their combined charitable campaign goal for 2022, according to the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

The campaign allows state employees to give to their favorite Charity or Charities through Payroll deductions. The department said the State Combined Charitable Campaign (SCC) exceeded its 2022 goal by 102.5%.

“Alabama state employees once again exceeded our goal despite the highest inflation in 40 years,” Alabama Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown said. “It is inspiring to see the generous spirit of state employees who care so much about others in their communities. I am honored to serve as chairman of the campaign and deeply appreciate the leadership and example of Gov. Ivey.”

Ivey appointed Brown to serve as SCC chairman of the campaign themed “State Employees are the Heart of Alabama.”

The SCC supports the work of approved charitable agencies and organizations. These agencies fight disease, make life more meaningful for people of all ages, assist the impoverished, and help citizens become economically self-sufficient.

For more information about SCC visit StateCombinedCampaign.org

