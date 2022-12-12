Alabama’s Mark Sears: ‘We’re Becoming a Basketball School’

The Alabama men’s basketball team is riding high.

The Crimson Tide checked in at No. 4 in this week’s AP poll, the program’s highest ranking since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide’s only loss is to the No. 3 team in the country, Connecticut.

Most notably, Alabama (8-1) has done something previously accomplished by only Oklahoma in 1990: beat two different teams ranked No. 1 in the same season. The Crimson Tide beat then-No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in Quadruple overtime on Nov. 27 and then-No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday.

