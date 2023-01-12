Alabama’s Mark Sears, Maryland’s Jahmir Young Headline week’s top performances

NBA Scouts were buzzing over Wednesday’s top-15 Showdown between Alabama and Arkansas because it gave them a chance to see high-level freshmen like Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh face off. But it was Ohio transfer Mark Sears who stole the show.

Sears continues to answer the bell in every way. Despite going up against a long, Athletic Arkansas defense, Sears was able to get his game on. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior erupted for 26 points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds in Alabama’s enormous 84-69 road win.

“He always comes ready to play,” Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. “I think his defense has gotten much, much better here recently. But offensively, man, we needed somebody to score the ball, and he was scoring it for us. They kind of sagged some guys and didn’t play some a few guys that were not shooting well. But Sears can make shots, we needed him to shoot it and he got downhill and scored the ball and got fouled.”

Here are the top performances from transfers across the college basketball landscape after the last week of terrific games.