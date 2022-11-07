Alabama’s loss to LSU reshapes its College Football Playoff era

Comment on this story Comment

Those of us with brains long since disarranged from a Lifelong Soak in college football must adapt now. We’re about to spend the bulk of a Mighty November pondering the eventual four-team playoff without pondering Alabama. The Mansion Alabama had built in our heads will carry on though the heights of November with the lights dimmed and the gawkers gone. It’ll seem oddball.

Nine long, remarkable Alabama seasons of the playoff era just found their way to one kooky Saturday night in Baton Rouge, pardon the near-redundancy. They found their way to one 32-31 overtime finish and one two-point conversion on which a freshman LSU tight end with a Hall of Fame father went in motion left, got behind the line, reversed to motion right, carved a little out pattern , caught Jayden Daniels’s sharp pass at the 1-yard line with his back to the goal and athletically spilled himself inside the right pylon.

That famous seismograph at LSU might have noticed.

“I couldn’t hear anything,” that tight end, Mason Taylor, told Reporters in Baton Rouge. “My legs kind of got numb.”

So did a chunk of our dotty heads.

Alabama has done something almost supernatural in the playoff era that began in 2014, and the six seasons preceding that. It has triumphed over opponent after opponent, but also over the fundamental human trait of complacency. It has become that Marvel so persistent that it grows in mind until it’s just taking up a big, assumed space. Here went its total of regular season losses between 2008 and 2021, counting conference title games: 1, 0, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 1.

That “2” there, from 2019, didn’t come about until Nov. 30 of that year, when Alabama missed a tying 30-yard field goal and fell, 48-45, at Auburn for a second loss that season, quashing the last strains of playoff talk amid a woeful injury mid-November to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That’s Alabama’s only playoff miss before this moment, which finds it at 7-2 and out and LSU at 7-2 and maybe just deliciously in some way. Now only the Alabama-minded will listen for remaining chatter, which sounds like some distant dialect, with iconic Coach Nick Saban talking about “what we need to do to individually improve your stock to finish the season the right way, as well as, you know, have a goal of trying to win 10 games, which, I think, every team we’ve had since 2006 or [2007] has been able to do that.”

Now that they Mention it, they have, since 2008.

Who even noticed, amid the six national championships, the three national runner-up endings, the other playoff berth?

In a great and sudden hush, it’ll go like this: at No. 11 Mississippi, at home vs. Austin Peay, at home vs. Auburn.

Can Alabama get to 10 wins?

We’ll all check later on, because we’re deluged in other topics now.

Alabama and Clemson are probably done (college football winners and losers)

We need to talk about No. 4 Clemson (8-1), the playoff regular whose playoff viability just took a Giant dent in a 35-14 sigh at Notre Dame, an Oddity in which widespread doubts about the Tigers took on legitimacy. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney, a longtime practitioner of Grace in defeat, praised the rebounding Irish (6-3) and called it “an ass-kicking, period,” but it wasn’t really like that, line-of-scrimmage-wise — not with a blocked punt touchdown, an interception to enable a 14-yard “drive” and a 96-yard pick-six touchdown.

Notre Dame led 28-0, which to any college football brain familiar with Clemson looked just plain confusing.

We need to talk about TCU, which has made another comeback (this a mild one against Texas Tech) and has reached 9-0 just before its in-state little brother Texas comes to town in what could be a festival of contempt. Maybe TCU can reach the playoff and administer some salve for 2014, when it barely missed as a deserving Ohio State nipped it at the last ballot.

We need to talk about No. 9 Southern California (8-1) and No. 12 UCLA (8-1), who Barrel toward Nov. 19 together in the Rose Bowl after the former beat California, 41-35, and the latter beat Arizona State, 50-36. We need to talk about Illinois (7-2), which just left the fringes of playoff hope when Michigan State (4-5) found itself on the way to Champaign and won, 23-15.

We need to talk about Kansas football, because life in 2022 improves whenever talking about Kansas football, especially as it just ransacked then-No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16, to go 6-3 and become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 and after so much woeful, woeful woe. (Goal posts, meet Potter Lake in Lawrence.) We need to make our usual survey of gasping wreckages such as Miami (Fla.) (4-5), whose 45-3 home loss to Florida State further branded Mario Cristobal’s first season as chockablock with Shocking duds, or Texas A&M (3-6), whose 41-24 home loss to Florida furthered the suspicion that when Jimbo Fisher won the national title with Florida State in 2013, he must have done nothing more than roll out the footballs — and probably fumbled them while doing that.

We might even find a moment for rankings-bound Liberty (8-1), which just led 21-0 at Arkansas and held on by 21-19. Or a brief Yammer about how SMU just beat Houston, 77-63, how former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw nine touchdown passes, and how the Associated Press in Dallas achieved pithiness with this second paragraph: “As a point of reference, Houston’s men’s basketball team beat SMU’s 75-61 on Feb. 27.”

SMU and Houston combined for 140 points, more than three of the four SMU-Houston basketball games played in 2021 and 2022. — Dave Wilson (@dwil) November 6, 2022

But more than all of it, we need to talk about the state of the football arts at No. 3 Georgia, because the defusing that operation just doled to No. 1 Tennessee was something else.

Let’s review: In the spring, in the United States’ most important annual ritual (the NFL draft), the first 32 selections brimmed with a stunning five defensive players from Defending national Champion Georgia: defensive end Travon Walker at No. 1 (Jacksonville), defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 (Philadelphia), linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 (Green Bay), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28 (Green Bay) and safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 (Minnesota).

Add to that the bummer that current Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith has a torn pectoral muscle and could not play against Tennessee.

Yet that Georgia operation proved so towering that it took a Tennessee brilliant at fireworks, whose total yards had been everything from 416 to 696, with six games over 500, and left it wriggling at 289.

Georgia Dominates Tennessee and leaves no doubt about who’s No. 1

How towering, and what a towering program, and after it towered even further in the afternoon, the Baton Rouge night ended in an Alabama hellscape of which there have been so few. Bryce Young, the Splendid Alabama quarterback who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and Will Anderson, the Splendid Alabama linebacker who could have won the 2021 Heisman Trophy if the Nation gave proper respect to defense, did interviews.

The video made it clear that outside the room, LSU fans boomed chants of, “LSU! LSU!” Hearing got tough at times. It had to be among the lousiest of lousy. And as it ended, Anderson went on an impromptu praise of Young, then Young kept the microphone beyond the allotted time and went on an impromptu praise of Anderson, including, “I’m Blessed to be with you.”