Alabama’s Kicker Announces New Decision On His Football Future – AthlonSports.com

Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard has apparently had a change of heart.

Just a week after announcing his plans to enter the NFL Draft, Reichard let the college football world know on Tuesday that he’ll be returning to the Tide next season.

A four-year member of the Alabama football program and a three-year starter, Reichard will use his final year of Collegiate Eligibility in 2023.

Reichard has provided the Crimson Tide with consistent place kicking in his four years with the team.

After a freshman campaign where he made four of seven (57.1%) field goal attempts, Reichard connected on 58 of his next 68 field goal attempts – good for an 85.3 percent clip.

Additionally, the Tide kicker has made 240 of 242 (99.2%) extra point attempts during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Speaking with the media ahead of Alabama’s late-December Sugar Bowl Matchup with Kansas State, Reichard said this about his initial decision to turn professional.

“I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot,” Reichard told BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter last week.

Apparently, that uncertainty has reemerged in the days after Alabama’s 45-20 Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State.

Reichard and the Crimson Tide will open their 2023 season at home against Middle Tennessee State.