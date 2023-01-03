Alabama’s Kicker Announces New Decision On His Football Future – AthlonSports.com

Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard has apparently had a change of heart.

Just a week after announcing his plans to enter the NFL Draft, Reichard let the college football world know on Tuesday that he’ll be returning to the Tide next season.

A four-year member of the Alabama football program and a three-year starter, Reichard will use his final year of Collegiate Eligibility in 2023.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button