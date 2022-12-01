Alabama WR Traeshon Holden to enter college football transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced that he plans to enter the college football transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here,” Holden said in a statement.

Holden appeared in 29 games for Alabama over three football seasons, enjoying his most prolific outing this past year, catching 25 passes for 331 yards and scoring six touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Prior to committing to Alabama, Holden was a Consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school in California, Emerging as a top 50 Recruit at his position according to the major services and a top 25 player from California.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school’s compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player’s name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from Refusing that request.

The database includes the player’s name, contact information, information on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a Graduate student.

Once a player’s name appears in the transfer Portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the Athletic Scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the Portal and return to his original school, the school doesn’t have to give him another scholarship.

