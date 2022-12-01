Alabama WR Traeshon Holden to enter college football transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced that he plans to enter the college football transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here,” Holden said in a statement.

Holden appeared in 29 games for Alabama over three football seasons, enjoying his most prolific outing this past year, catching 25 passes for 331 yards and scoring six touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button